ABUAD offers job prizes to 72 first class graduates

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), has reportedly offered automatic jobs to 72 first class graduates of the institutions, in order to boost the morale and commitments of its alumni in their academic pursuits.

ABUAD management said that it was setting a standard on how to reward best graduating students.

The 72 students are among the 1,042 graduands that will receive the university’s degree on October 20, 2018, at the universitys sixth convocation ceremony.

During the pre-convocation press conference held at ABUAD, the vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Michael Ajisafe explained why the university produced 72 first class graduates.

Ajisafe said the high number of the first class graduates was based on the excellent, rigorous and qualitative academic prowess already attained by the institution.

He added that ABUAD has put in place strict measures to automatically eject lazy and unruly students from the system.

We have disciplined students here and it has always been the culture of the founder, Aare Afe Babalola, to give automatic jobs to first class students and these 72 will benefit from the gesture.

“Today, ABUAD is the only university in Nigeria that makes its students go to classes between 8am and 3pm and later 7pm to 10pm. There is no room for indolence here. This will automatically frustrate lazy and indolent students.

Apart from handsome prizes being given to brilliant graduates, which includes vehicles and cash gift, the founder gives all graduates in the Faculty of Agriculture a sum of N250,000 each to empower them to go into farming. Some are even given parcels of land for farming.

Lazy students cant cope here in ABUAD. Our objective is to change the phase of university education in Nigeria and that we are pursuing with vigour and we are gradually achieving that because we are the first university to graduate 43 medical students barely eight years after we commenced operations, Ajisafe said.

The university recently graduated its first set of medical students, and the overall best student, Esther Adaobi Azom went home with a brand new car and N500, 000 cash prize.

The founder of the university, Prof. Afe Babalola, while presenting the prizes to the students, described Azom’s academic achievement as unmatchable.

Azom maintained an excellent record of distinction from 100 to 500 level, and thus won the founders’ scholarship award of N500,000.

The young medical doctor was also said to have had distinctions in all her MBBS examinations, which include surgery, medicine and community medicine.

