Abubakar Alhaji: The Sardauna of Sokoto at 80 By Ibrahim Muye Yahaya     



According to primordial folklore, God preserves humanity regardless of its many misdemeanors because at any era there are individuals who, without being aware of their role, redeem mankind. Alhaji (Sir) Abubakar Alhaji is such a man propelled into fame by a sequence of unpredictable events with an impact so profound that can rightly be considered providential. Unassuming and without guile, never having aspired to national office, he is not consumed by driving aspiration. The Sardauna of Sokoto is endowed with the virtues of the full blooded Prince: sincerity, positive, serenity, persona and integrity. He is not a man of many maudlin and egotistical words, he always speaks of substantive matters.

Triple “A” as he is fondly called is not a run-of-the-mill persona. He is extraordinary. The peculiarity is decisive when discussing the man widely recognized as one of Nigeria’s finest, famous and influential Prince from the seat of caliphate. To talk about him requires a dissertation. His footprints are literally everywhere in this country. For more than three decades of his service to his fatherland, he rose through cadres to the positions of government holding key offices and portfolios. He was a model in the public service, ranking in the memory of those that witness their generations who have devoted their lives to the ideals of the country. He was a parker technocrat with dispositions that enabled him stand for his country without losing sight of the larger interests of the nation. Unlike so many of his contemporaries, he knew that simplicity and concentration produce lucidity and decision. Among his notable deeds under his leadership were strengthening supervision of banks, private sector participation (liberalization) of the economy and establishment of regulatory agencies. He was involved in managing Nigeria’s relationship with its external creditors and on the Nigerian negotiating team for “Lome II Agreement” and signing on behalf of Nigeria’s IMF loan request from the Republic of Ireland in 1974. Perhaps this was Alhaji Alhaji’s few roles in his era for the betterment of Nigeria.

Abubakar Alhaji was born to the family of Alhaji Muhammad Sani Ibn Khaliru Barau Ibn Abdullahi Barau Ibn Muhammadu Buhari Ibn Shehu Usmanu Danfodiyo in Sokoto State on 22th November 1938. After his Islamic and Primary education at Barau Primary School Dogon-Daji, he was at Government Provincial College Kano briefly and later to famous Katsina College where he completed his secondary education. Upon completion, he left to the Bournemouth College of Commerce, United Kingdom. In 1961, he gained admission to University of Reading where he graduated with BSc Degree in Political Economy in 1964. He joined Federal Ministry of Finance in 1964 as an Assistant Secretary (External Finance). In 1965, he left to IMF Institute Washington DC for a course in Public Finance and upon his return; he was promoted to the position of Exchange Control Officer at the same ministry. In a quest for additional know-how, he left to attend Hague Institute for Social Sciences, for a course on Industrialization. From 1969 to 1996, Sir Alhaji served in the following capacities; Under Secretary; federal Ministry of Finance, Director of External Finance, Deputy Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Finance, federal Permanent Secretary in the following Ministries: Trade, Industries, Finance and National Planning; Special Assistant to the President, Minister of State (Budget & Planning), Minister of Budget and Planning, Minister of Finance and Economic Development and Nigeria High Commissioner to United Kingdom.

He was the Board Chairman in the following agencies; Tourist Company of Nigeria Ltd, Nigeria Hotels Ltd, Durbar Hotels Ltd, Price Control Board, Price Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Produce Marketing Agency, Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd, Delta Steel Company Ltd, Iwopin Paper Mills Ltd, Ashaka Cement, Benue Cement, Savannah Sugar, Sapele Salt Company, Nigerian Security Printing Minting Company (NSPMC), Technical Committee on Producer’s Price, G.24 Committee of World Bank, G.24 Committee of IMF and served as a member in the following committees; Board of NEPA, Council of Ministers, Security Advisory Council, Economic Finance Committee, Transition Committee, General Purpose Committee, NNPC Board, NITEL Board, IMF/World Bank Task Force on Multilateral Development Banks, OAU Group of Ambassadors, Interim Committee of IMF, National Boundary Commission, Nigerian Tariff Commission, Presidential Committee on Mineral Producing Areas, Advisory committee on Global Coalition for Africa, Joint Committee on Remuneration of Executive Directors and their alternatives at IMF/World Bank and Advisory Committee on third world debt under Non-Aligned Movement.

In 1974, his Uncle, the 17th Sultan of Sokoto, Sir Abubakar III conferred on him the title of Sarkin Shanun Sokoto and in 1991, he was further elevated to the title of Sardaunan Sokoto by his Uncle and his father in-law, the late 18th Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki of blessed memory. At the community level, he was the Special Adviser, Gamji Old Members Association (GOMA) 1988 and Patron of Sokoto Emirate Development Association. Alhaji Alhaji was conferred as a Knight of British Empire (KBE) in and a Spanish Knighthood in 1989, Commander of Order of Niger (CON) 1992 and was awarded with a Honourary Doctorate Degree of Science by Usmanu Danfodiyo University in 1991.

Triple “A” left the public service with no qualms, no second-guessing, and no obsessive chase of his place in history. All those that worked and came across him will bear witness that the Sardauna of Sokoto has paid his dues in his quest to renew our country and restore hope to it. As we look back to remember this awe-inspiring man that gave this country institutions we are proud of today, a sense of ethics, patriotism and a deep sense of objective thinking attributes still traceable in him as he led by example and left behind a profound legacy of hard work and honesty – Traits that Nigerians today needs most.

He is blessed with one wife Hajiya Amina Abubakar and 6 children; three females and three males with thirteen Grandchildren. Among his Children is Hajiya Aisha Abubakar the current Minister of State (Industry, Trade and Investments) and overseeing Minister of Women Affairs. May Allah grant Sardauna of Sokoto many more peaceful years in good health of body and mind.

Yahaya writes from Gwarinpa-Abuja via [email protected] +2348036616767



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.