Abubakar Audu varsity secures 100% accreditation of courses











The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited 48 programmes of Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba, Kogi state, representing 100 per cent accreditation.





Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Marietu Tenuche, disclosed this, Thursday, at the 6th convocation press briefing held at the university auditorium.





Professor Tenuche ,who briefed newsmen on the activities slated for the convocation, stated that the recent ranking of universities in Nigeria by NUC indicated that Prince Abubakar Audu University emerged one of 25 out of the 170 public and private universities in the country that have full accreditation for all courses offered.





Speaking on the effort of the management of the university in curbing cultism and other security challenges, the vice chancellor, disclosed that the institution has entered into collaboration with the vigilante outfit in Anyigba town to help in tackling criminalities in and around the campus.





She added that the effort has complemented the assistance the university received from the Army and the Police, assuring that the collaboration will continue to be sustained in the interest of the university.



Professor Tenuche, who is the 5th vice chancellor of the university, lamented that since 2015 the institution was not able to hold convocation for graduands, noting that the ceremony was scheduled to hold in 2020 but was stalled by COVID-19 pandemic.



“With this press briefing, we are happy to say that the 6th convocation ceremonies have commenced. On Friday, 28th of January, 2022 there will be the convocation ceremony for the award of First Degrees to graduands in the Faculties of Agriculture, Arts and Humanities, Education, Law, Management Sciences, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences,” he said.







The vice chancellor while speaking on the performance of the institution at the Nigeria Law School, stated that in the last three years (2019,2020 and 2021respectively) the faculty had produced three First Class graduates, a feat she attributed to quality of teaching , research and learning in the faculty and the entire university.