Abubakar takes over from Nebolisa as new youth and sports perm sec, tasks Staff on transparency

The new Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji. Isma’il Abubakar has advised the management and staff of the Ministry to always exhibit the highest degree of discipline, loyalty and transparency in the conduct of government business so as to ensure efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

Abubakar gave the advice on Wednesday in his office in Abuja when he took over the mantle of leadership from the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mr. Nebeolisa Anako, following the recent deployment of Permanent Secretaries by the Federal Government.

According to him, “All public servants are expected to operate within the Public Service Rules and Regulations which statutorily regulates their behavior and conduct”.

The Permanent Secretary who identified harnessing youth potentials as a positive factor towards socio-economic growth and development of the country, assured that the Ministry would continue to provide conducive and enabling environment within the limited resources to drive the various youth and sports development initiatives, policies, programmes and projects in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He assured the management and staff of the Ministry that he would operate an open door policy with a view to promoting team work and cooperation among the staff for the purpose of youth and sports development in the country.

Speaking earlier, the out-going Permanent Secretary, Mr. Nebeolisa Anako, thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare, for the close working relationship within the short period of his stay in the Ministry and President Muhammadu Buhari, in particular, for giving him the opportunity to serve in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development which he said no doubt, has sharpened his experience, especially in the field of sports.

He called on the management and staff of the Ministry to accord the new Permanent Secretary, Alhaji. Isma’il Abubakar same cooperation, so as to ensure full realization of the policies and projects of government.

