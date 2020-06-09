Abubakar Tsav brought discipline, focus into security operations – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Benue state over the passing away of Abubakar Tsav, who was a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

The president joined family members, friends and associates in mourning the retired police officer, whose years in service continue to resonate with the discipline and focus he brought into security operations, particularly in Lagos state.

He said the vociferous voice of Tsav would be missed, while acknowledging that his wise counsels to leaders in his state, and national level, especially on good governance were most timely and impactful.

“I feel very special about people like Tsav, who took great personal risks to defend me and my government in all situations and circumstances,” he said.

The president prayed for the repose of his soul, urging the family to find strength in his contributions to humanity.

Related

No tags for this post.