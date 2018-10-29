Abubakar’s truce meeting with aggrieved aspirants deadlocked

The meeting convened by the Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar

with aggrieved aspirants who contested for the Bauchi state House of

Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from

different constituencies has ended in deadlock.

Recall that the primary election had elicited criticisms from the

aspirants under the aegis of the Bauchi state assembly aspirant’s

forum. They alleged that no election was held but that the party only

announced names of its flag bearers in Abuja.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting with the governor, secretary of

the forum, Dr. Muhammad Sunusi Ibrahim explained that the governor

only appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to exercise patience without

taking any action to ensure that justice is done.

According him, for peace and harmony to prevail in the state chapter

of the APC, the party should replace the lists with the right

candidates that are more popular in their constituencies before the

November INEC deadline.

He claimed that the governor had admitted that the election was not

fair just as the state chapter of APC also shifted blame to the

electoral committee sent by the national headquarters to conduct the

exercise saying they were currently in dilemma.

He threatened that if nothing is done about the matter between now and

November 2nd, they would decide their next line of action which might

not be pleasant to the party.

Our correspondent gathered that some national aspirants who felt

shortchanged during the congress had last Friday visited President

Muhammadu Buhari to express their grievances.

