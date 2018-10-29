Abubakar’s truce meeting with aggrieved aspirants deadlocked

The meeting convened by the Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar
with aggrieved aspirants who contested for the Bauchi state House of
Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from
different constituencies has ended in deadlock.
Recall that the primary election had elicited criticisms from the
aspirants under the aegis of the Bauchi state assembly aspirant’s
forum. They alleged that no election was held but that the party only
announced names of its flag bearers in Abuja.
Speaking on the outcome of the meeting with the governor, secretary of
the forum, Dr. Muhammad Sunusi Ibrahim explained that the governor
only appealed to the aggrieved aspirants to exercise patience without
taking any action to ensure that justice is done.
According him, for peace and harmony to prevail in the state chapter
of the APC, the party should replace the lists with the right
candidates that are more popular in their constituencies before the
November INEC deadline.
He claimed that the governor had admitted that the election was not
fair just as the state chapter of APC also shifted blame to the
electoral committee sent by the national headquarters to conduct the
exercise saying they were currently in dilemma.
He threatened that if nothing is done about the matter between now and
November 2nd, they would decide their next line of action which might
not be pleasant to the party.
Our correspondent gathered that some national aspirants who felt
shortchanged during the congress had last Friday visited President
Muhammadu Buhari to express their grievances.
