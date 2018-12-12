Abuja 2018: Ese Brume sets new long jump record 

Ese Brume of Delta state on Tuesday set new Festival record in the women long jump event with a jump of 6.62m to win gold medal at the 19th National Sports Festival ongoing in Abuja.

Ese’s record when ratified by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), erases the previous record of 6.39m set by Chinedu Odozor of Kebbi state at the 2006 Gateway Games Festival in Ogun state.

Chizom Okoronkwo of Lagos state jumped a distance of 6.04m to win silver in the women long jump, while Chinanyelu Grace Anigbata jumped 5.94m to win bronze medal.

In the 5,000m women race, Rose Akusho of Plateau state ran 17:05:55 min to win gold medal, as Deborah Pam Badung ran 17:07:75 min to win silver and Chinonso Nwokeji of Aviation state won bronze with a time of 18:10:21 min.

Former 5,000m champion, Nancy Matthew of Kaduna state did not start after missing out of the event.

Precious Kara of Delta state threw a distance of 44.50m to win the women discus event. Onome Tessy Ogbeni of Oyo state won silver with a throw of 43.22m, while Esther Osisike of Akwa Ibom state won the bronze medal with a 42.00m throw.