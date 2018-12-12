Abuja 2018: Kaduna hockey teams dazzle at NSF, set to strike gold

The male and female Kaduna hockey teams both piped Team Delta male and female teams respectively on Wednesday to set up a final appearance at the 19th National Sports Festival ongoing in Abuja.

The Kaduna male team defeated hard fighting Team Delta 2-1 in an exciting clash that saw both sides fight gallantly in a match that witnessed four penalties.

Team Kaduna, who dominated the first three quarters, scored the first goal from the first penalty kick in the first quarter, they however missed the chance to double their lead when they missed the second penalty kick awarded to them in the same quarter.

The second half saw upsurge in both team’s performance as both sides strived to win the game but lost their best chances after missing a penalty each.

Team Delta scored the much desired equaliser in the last quarter and was almost pushing the tie into extra time when Kish Victor scored the winning goal at the death to ensure Kaduna sail into the final.

The female hockey competition at the festival is played on round robin basis, Team Kaduna girls on Wednesday defeated Team Delta girls 1-0 to maintain their 100% winning streak.

Having defeated Ondo, Plateau and now Delta states, Team Kaduna with nine points have set themselves up for their final match against Yobe state on Thursday, where a win will ensure gold medal for the side.

The Plateau state female team currently have six points ahead of their final match against Ondo state and could claim gold medal with a high margin win should Kaduna lose.

