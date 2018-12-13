Abuja 2018: Shehu Sani heaps encomiums on NTF, proffers solution to dwindling Nigeria’s Sports

One of the outspoken Senators in the current eighth National Assembly composition and Kaduna-born leader, distinguished Senator Shehu Sani has showered praises on the board of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) following the exceptional manner at which taekwondo events were organised during the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF).

Sani who stormed the medal presentation ceremony put together at the end of taekwondo competition on Wednesday night told Newsmen that NTF has already taken the lead among other sporting federations in terms of how it uniquely packaged their proceedings since last week Saturday when hostilities officially kicked off inside the velodrome of Abuja National Stadium.

While enjoining others to take a cue from Nigeria Taekwondo, the Senator representing Kaduna South in the Senate however assured of his readiness to partner with NTF in all its activities.

Sani, who joined Nigeria’s Senate in 2015, posited that Nigeria’s sports can only come out of its doldrums if professionals and sound human/sports development policies are put allowed to take charge.

According to the Kaduna-born Senator who also presented medals to deserving Athletes at the end of taekwondo events, “As far I’m concerned, an institution of sports, manned by sportsmen, devoid of rang lings and politics is required to drive Nigeria’s sports. We need to have a National Sports Commission, mounted by sports men and women, those we can hold accountable, with a target of delivering result.

“We need a commission that can be held accountable for either performance or underperformance.

“In this part of the world, where we have over 180 million People , Nigeria shouldn’t go to Olympics and win only one or two bronze. In early 90’s, we were in Olympics and won gold medals. In current times, we are struggle to win bronze, it’s very alarming…

“This is not the fault of the Athletes. It’s purely as a result of how thing are done – terms of organisation and preparations. And i speak out for them in the National Assembly.

“Nigeria Taekwondo should be emulated in the way they are organised. I won’t that what I experienced here is percent, but it goes to show that as Nigerians, we can raise the bar and do thing right. I’m a football enthusiast but I take pleasure in supporting and sponsoring other sports such as taekwondo.”