Abuja 2018: Team Kaduna win male, female hockey gold, karate silver 

Team Kaduna boosted it’s standing at the 19th National Sports Festival ongoing in Abuja with double gold medals in both male and female hockey events.

The male team defeated their Oyo state counterparts on penalties after playing to a goalless draw in regulation time. The Baba Ndana coached team had earlier defeated Team Delta in semi final. Delta in turn beat Plateau state team to win bronze medal.

The Team Kaduna female hockey side played goalless draw with Team Yobe female team to win gold medal with 10 points, as the female hockey competition is played on round robin basis.

Team Kaduna girls had on Wednesday defeated Team Delta girls 1-0 to get nine points, having earlier defeated Ondo and Plateau state female teams. Plateau state defeated Ondo state to win the silver medal with nine points, Yobe state girls won bronze medal.

Team Kaduna also won silver medal in karate female team Kata event.

