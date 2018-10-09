Abuja 2018: Women gather in Abuja as NFNC rolls out empowerment confab

Significant progress has been made ahead of first Pan African women expo tagged Abuja 2018, put together by the New faces, New voices (NFNC) in collaboration with Comeco.

The Country Director, Aishatu Debola Aminu who disclosed this to Journalists maintained that preparation has been concluded, adding that the event would bring range of opportunities for women in Africa through sustainable entrepreneurship.

She explained that New faces, New voices program was initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been moved to Thursday. She further explained that the aim of the event was to empower women in Africa to be financial stable.

“NFNV is a pan African international of women in business and finance under Johannesburg based Gracia Machel to advocate for women and children right”

The event is expected to host Her Excellency Mrs, Graca Machel, the founder and Patron GMT/NFNV who will also serve as a special guest of honor, while the keynote address will be delivered by Minister of State Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubarkar.

The event will feature trade exhibition, interaction on promotion, investment opportunities, networking and cultural shows among others.

