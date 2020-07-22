Abuja airport DSS boss flouted protocol, assaulted our official – FAAN

Head of the Department of State Services at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Safiyanu Abba, has allegedly breached security protocol at the airport.

Abba also assaulted an aviation security personnel on duty who called him to order, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said Wednesday in a statement.

FAAN said the DSS boss had prevented security officers at the airport from performing a mandatory check on a passenger on Friday.

The statement read, “We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.”

“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further search of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated. FAAN is committed to the core values of safety, security, and comfort.”