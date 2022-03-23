Abuja airport: FEC approves N92.123bn for second runway 



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N92,123,175,305.77 for the construction of the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the amount would be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport for a period of 12 months.

The approval came 24 hours after the inauguration of the new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The President had at the inaugurating of the new terminal building at the MMAI in Lagos on Tuesday, instructed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to source funding for the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Asked how funds would be raised for the project, the minister said the federal government would use same pattern it had used to raise funding for all of its other projects across sectors to deliver the runway in 12 months.