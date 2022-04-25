Abuja airport mgt to introduce park and pay for motorists 

The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja have concluded an arrangement to introduce park and pay for motorists coming into the airport.

The Airport Manager/Regional general manager North Central, Kabir Mohammed in a chat with Executive members of the Transportation and Aviation Correspondents Association (ATACA) in Abuja said the introduction of the system will address the problems of touts, who go about harrasing and extorting innocent drivers who bring in passengers at the airport.

He also said as part of the ongoing reorganisations at the airport, the rowdy taxi drivers and the illegal businesses going on at the front of the departure hall at airport will be addressed.

Also, in order address the issue of the traffic gridlock at the toll gate of the airport, which affected staff, airport users and passengers, the airport manager said they recently commissioned a taskforce which constitutes of himself and head of department to supervise at the toll gate on a daily basis with the sole aim of managing the inflow of

traffic into the airport.

This effort, he said, has improved on the situation to a great extent, making entry into the airport easier.

Mohammed said they have also proposed the relocation of the Mosque to a more comfortable location for easy vehicular movements within the airport and as well as expanding the car park.

He further said they have proposed the introduction of shuttle buses for staff, stakeholders and airport users, as well as a staff welfare & recreation centre.

Introduction of staff weekly/monthly reporting which has made positive impact on staff discipline and performance.

