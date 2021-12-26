Abuja artisans cry out: AEPB officials extorting, forcing us into crime

Artisans and roadside workers earning their daily incomes in and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have cried out to authorities of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), especially the management of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) over alleged and incessant extortion by some personnel of the board raiding their business premises.

The artisans claimed the AEPB officials often extorted money from them for allegedly flouting FCT sanitation laws.

In a chat with Blueprint, the artisans called government’s attention to activities of the AEPB officials who moved around in their numbers daily in a patrol van.

The artisans said they (AEPB) would order them to part with some money for using their business premises, failure of which their tools would be impounded and taken to the Area 3 Garki office of the agency where they would be made to pay fines without receipts before release.

Speaking to one of Blueprint reporters in tears, a roadside vulcanizer at Wuye, Kazeem Oyinlola, said his experience with AEPB has not been palatable.

“I have always been their victim anytime they come here. There was a time they came to Wuye here and carried my machine in my absence. That day, after I resumed work, I had to rush back to Karmo hospital because my wife was on admission there. When I was told that AEPB people came and carried my machine, I quickly returned and went to their office at Area 3. There, they told me to pay N10, 000 or face a mobile court. After much plea, it was reduced to N5, 000. That day, I had nothing on me because I hadn’t worked before I rushed to Karmo. It was our union chairman that assisted me with the amount before my machine was released. To my surprise, there was no receipt. When I asked, they warned me never to ask them for any receipt.

“As if that was not enough, they have been coming here almost thrice in a week. Anytime they come in their truck, they would beckon on us and demand that we give them some money. If anyone says no, they would come down from their truck and confiscate the tools; so any time they come, even if we don’t have money, we would run round to borrow and give them before they would go. They don’t even care whether we have worked that day or not.

“Honestly, I am tired of AEPB. I don’t want to steal; this is the only thing I can do to feed myself, wife and a daughter. They are driving me into crime if this continues. So far, I can say that since this year, I have spent almost N50, 000 to these people. Where do they want us to go? Are we not part of the society again?” he asked in anger.

Corroborating Oyinlola’s position is Mr Victor Nwabanike, who specialises in tyre alignment within the same premises.

He said: “AEPB has taken my tools away many times especially as the Christmas approaches. Whenever that happens, we would follow their vehicle to somewhere nearby where they would ask us to pay some money after which they would release the tools without any receipt. Even yesterday, they came around and parked my tools again. I quickly mobilised some money for them before they left. That is the challenge we face here. I don’t litter the environment here and I am not close to the road, so I don’t know why they chose to be doing this to us here.”

According to Nwabanike, “instead of this money we pay these people without receipt, government should create a layout clearly marked out for rent by artisans whereby the government can generate income instead of this regular extortion without any receipt.”

Also speaking on the development, Chairman of Artisans and Roadside Auto Mechanic in Wuye, Mr Adeniyi Owolabi, said the association comprises mechanics, vulcanizers, car wash operators, food vendors, and herbal medicine sellers (agbo).

He said though mechanics have never been extorted by AEPB personnel, others like vulcanizers, car wash operators, food and herbal medicine sellers have complained about alleged extortion by AEPB.

“They do come to our area here to carry vulcanizers’ tools and car wash as well as those who do car alignment. They will pack their tools to their office because they couldn’t offer the taskforce anything. Most times, I bail them out myself without any receipt. Here, we are not criminals; we come here to work and help ourselves. In fact, our presence here has prevented criminals from entering the estate. Before now, from this place to the foot of the hill, it was complete bush. However, our presence has prevented criminals from entering the estate.

“Let AEPB stop harassing our members so that they can do legitimate work to help themselves and those they render services to.”

Similar views were expressed by some artisans in Jahi, Kado Estate, Gwarimpa, Kubwa and a couple of other areas.

“It is terrible that we could be treated this way by the AEPB people as Nigerians. Are they saying we are not entitled to living in and around Abuja? They should not drive us into crimes. Survival has been very tough for every Nigerian, artisan inclusive. We are using our hands to earn legitimate livelihood, yet we are being persecuted. Let government look into it and save our lives and by extension the nation from further security woes. Nigeria can’t afford another security challenge,” said Sunday Yusuf, an artisan in Kubwa.

Security implication

Speaking on the security implication of this raid on the artisans, a retired police officer and CEO of Crime Guard, Mr Teidi Ameh, said it portends a dangerous signal for the already-tensed security situation in the country.

“Let official policies allow sleeping dogs to lie. Apart from the services those categories of people offer, when a large pool of such people that are already used to handling hard metals are exposed to crimes, residents of cities and estates would find it difficult to stay peacefully. I have personally noticed the misbehaviour of some of those boys in AEPB trucks; unfortunately, some of them also exhibit criminal tendencies such that one wonders how they got that job. But their activities should be moderated so that it doesn’t exacerbate the current security situation.”

Allegations false – AEPB

But the management of AEPB has denied the alleged extortion by its personnel, describing it as baseless, mere insinuations and fake news targeted at ruining AEPB’s reputation.



AEPB Deputy Director Information and Public Relations Mrs Janet Peni made the agency’s position known in an interview with Blueprint. She said officials of the board were concerned with maintaining sanity in the city and would not compromise, noting that linking AEPB to AMAC officials was wrong.

She said: “The present AEPB under the watch of Kaka Ali has taken additional steps to consolidate on the successes it had recorded and would not limit the standards.



“Abuja Environmental Protection Board is different from Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and their activities don’t concern us, we must not forget that AMAC is a local government situated in the Federal Capital City.



“We are keen on our roles in ensuring sanity in the Federal Capital Territory and we would be happy if those claiming that our men harass come to our office with evidence.



“AEPB doesn’t compromise; anyone found guilty would face the full wrath of the administration.”