Abuja based IT firm for free breast cancer awareness, treatment

An Abuja- based Information Technology (IT) consultancy company,

Rahza Software Limited yesterday took steps to embark on a free breast

cancer awareness and treatment.

In a statement signed by the company’s project manager, Miss Maryam

ibrahim Alhassan, who said as part of their corperate social

responsibilities, the program is aimed at giving back to the society.

According to her, the program will also sensitise people on mental

health, including issues such as depression, bipolar and other related

ailments.

She said: “We want cancer patients to have a sense of belonging and to

know that they have Rahza Warriors they can talk to. Mental health is

one of the major ailments grossly suffered by many patients. However,

people don’t know that these ailments are as deadly as they could be.

That is why we are calling on the patients to come out en mass to

participate on this one day program with a view to knowing their

status and the way forward. We have experts who would help them do

away with stigma.”

Similarly, a staff of the organisation, Malam Ibrahim Bello kankiya

who spoke with our reporter disclosed that there would also be a

football tournament, which according to him, is basically aimed at

raising fund for the breast cancer treatment.

