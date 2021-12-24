Abuja: Berger Abumet shares love at Christmas, donates food, treated nets

In the spirit of the season, Abumet, Nigeria’s leading full-service aluminium and glass solutions company, has donated food items and insecticidal treated nets to the less privileged in its host communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Some of the communities that benefited from the company’s recent corporate social responsibility (CSR) gesture are Idu-Paipe, close to the Idu Railway Station, and Piwoyi community along the Airport Road in Abuja.

At Idu-Paipe, the company reached 540 households through the distribution of insecticidal treated nets (ITN) to students and staff of LEA Primary School, Idu-Paipe.

Addressing pupils and staff of the school, the Human Resources Manager, Abumet Nigeria Limited, Mr. Chime Nnabugwu, explained that the company is optimistic that the ITNs will help to curb the spread of malaria within the community while reducing the number of school absenteeism caused by malaria infection. Each student also received an Abumet branded string bag.

Head Teacher of the school, Mr. Agyo Sabo, expressed happiness and noted that the gesture was the first of its kind since he began working at the school.

“It is very obvious from the kind of joy you see the pupils express. It means a lot to them. This is the first time we are receiving something like this from anybody since I have been here. And it is also quite an honour to have the General Manager (Mr. Alexander Hausner) lead the delegation to our school. We thank Abumet and its entire management and we hope they will visit us again with more in the coming year”, Sabo said.

In Piwoyi Community, Bema Home for Orphans and the Less-Privileged received about a million naira worth of food items, toiletries, and educational materials.

The General Manager of Abumet Nigeria Limited, Mr. Alexander Hausner, personally handed over the educational items pack to each student and encouraged them to be studious and hopeful for a great future.

Receiving the other items, the Director Bema Homes, Mr. Benedict Dzreke described the day as a special day for the orphanage.

“For you, as a company to come and put a smile on the faces of our precious children is a thing of joy. I believe that what you have done today is not a misplacement. For the gifts presented to us today, we are short of words,” he said.