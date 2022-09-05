Abuja: Berger Plant & Equipment Academy graduates pioneer trainees 

Nigeria’s pace-setting leader in the engineering construction sector, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, in its practical pioneering effort to bridge latent skills gap in the industry, during the week graduated its first set of trainees from the company’s Plant and Equipment Academy, Abuja.

A press statement by the media unit of the engineering company, Monday, said Berger, historically reputed for robustly enabling remarkable and lasting technical solutions to the most daring engineering challenges in Nigeria, had commissioned and launched a Plant and Equipment Academy at its facility in Abuja, the nation’s capital earlier in the year on 25th of February.

The company’s Managing Director Engr. Dr Lars Richter, due to competing corporate engagements, was represented by the company’s executive director of administration, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi at the graduation ceremony of the pioneer set of trainees from the institution.

Alhaji Zubairu Bayi who read the Managing Director’s address at the ceremony, delivered the warm felicitations of the MD and the executive management to participants at the ceremony, and described the event as an epoch-making milestone in the annals of the company. He proudly celebrated “the successful graduation of the first set of artisanal trainees to pass through the strategic Julius Berger Plant and Equipment Academy” to a good round of applause from participants and guests.

Bayi particularly welcomed Julius Berger’s strategic partners for the work of the Academy, the Armed Forces Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Mechatronic School (AFEME), managed by the Nigerian military in collaboration with the German Technical Advisory Group.

Speaking further, Bayi stated, “Ourźoperational cooperation has seen AFEME deliver on all theoretical aspects of the Academy’s curriculum while Julius Berger took charge of the practical aspects of the training programme…that functional synergy of purpose has successfully led us to this celebratory moment, where we are now graduating trainees from the JBN Academy.

In giving substantive context to the event, Julius Berger said the gathering was “to proudly mark yet another key mileage in our company’s engineering solutions offer to our company and to Nigeria in general.”

