Abuja council to test 653,000 abandoned buildings

To curb the frequent incidences of building collapse and the like in the Federal Capital Territory, the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has revealed plans to conduct intensive integrity test on over 653,000 abandoned buildings.

The Director, Development Control Department, Murkta Galadima said that some abandoned buildings have been identified and consultants have been engaged to conduct integrity tests to determine their stability.

Galadima, who spoke at a meeting with consultants and professional bodies in the built industry, said all structures that fail the tests will be pulled down by the department.

“We want to be more proactive; we don’t have to be caught napping, that is why we had to call the consultants and other stakeholders, so that we can have discussions and strategies to prevent building collapse in Abuja.

On timeline for the exercise, he said, “City development is a continuous process; what we are doing is to create awareness and sensitization, to enable people live up to their responsibilities. If we just close our eyes and some things happen, then we are not leaving up to expectation.

“The meeting with the consultants is the first leg, the second leg is to invite all the owners of these buildings and tell them the intention of the administration.

“We are going to conduct this test and those that are within the range of our remedial measures, we will make necessary recommendations, particularly on abandoned buildings.”

Also speaking, Deputy Registrar, Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), Oyeteju Janet Shehu, noted that it’s very important that professionals are engaged as much as possible in the execution of such project.

She said: “To mitigate the issue of building collapse, there is need for stakeholders, especially the seven professionals in the built industry to identify our job functions, because each of these professionals have their roles.

“And if all of us stay within the ambit of our designated job descriptions, part of the problem would be half solved.”Similarly, representative of Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN), Ben-Osy Okoh, said that, it is appropriate for stakeholders to always come together and look at the issue of building collapse and other related matters in the built environment sector.

Okoh, however observed that it is the first time, the Development Control Department has deemed it, to assemble a team of professional bodies in the sector.

