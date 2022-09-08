Abuja court jails fraudster over N14m fraud

Justice E. Enenche of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, Abuja, has convicted and sentenced Moses Ogbu to one year in prison for criminal misappropriation of N14, 293 million.

A press statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the accused was jailed after pleading guilty to one-count-charge bordering on misappropriation of funds, upon his arraignment by the Abuja zonal command of the EFCC.

He said the charge reads: “That you Moses Ogbu, sometime in 2021, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N14, 293 million belonging to Cosmic Intelligence Labs and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code, Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990.”

The spokesperson said in view of his guilty plea, Justice Eneche sentenced him to one year in prison with an option of fine of N150, 000.

He said Ogbu’s journey to the Correctional Centre began when he was arrested by operatives of the Abuja zonal command for misappropriating the sum of N14, 293,000 belonging to Cosmic Intelligence Labs. He was subsequently prosecuted and convicted.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

