Abuja coy partners Urban Shelter on UTC, Area 7 Complex reposition

The management of Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL) has partnered a real estate firm, Urban Shelter, on the re-development of UTC and Area 7 shopping Complexes both in Abuja.

To this end, the company has inaugurated a central committee to reposition the two markets with the necessary facilities that will attract more customers.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja on Friday, the AICL’s group managing director and chief executive officer, Abubakar Sani Paye, said the FCT administration had directed that the two markets be redeveloped into modern standard markets.

He said: “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has directed us to redevelop the markets into a modern standard considering the fact that both UTC shopping Complex and Garki Area 7 market are located in the heart of the metropolis.

“We’re inaugurating this committee to ensure a high level cooperation that will capture the interest of every trader in the market for better atmospheric business activities. We will ensure the quality of the projects without compromising so that visitors to the markets will appreciate the environment and we want to assure all stakeholders to dialogue when necessary as this will benefit everybody.”

Also speaking, the general manager, corporate services, Urban Shelter, Mr. Francis Olorunfemi, who spoke on behalf of the committee’ s members, assured of a collaborative approach in the discharge of their duties.

“We are lucky to be the most preferred developer of the redevelopment of UTC shopping Complex and Area 7 market. We are pledging to deliver beyond expectation as we have done.

“We are the one that developed the popular Garki Ultra Modern Market and people are happy with the work there. We are also the one developing the Apo Market settlement which we are partnering with AMAC and it’s going on successfully; and we are to hand it over by the end of this year,” he said.