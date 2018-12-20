Abuja elite don’t pay taxes, AMAC chair laments

Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Alhaji Abdullahi Candido, has raised the alarm over the refusal of Abuja elites to pay taxes on their property in the Federal Capital City (FCT).

Candido also revealed that over 99 per cent of the property in the FCT are owned by either retired generals, senators or other top Nigerian elites.

The council boss made the disclosure when the newly elected Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, led members of his executive on a courtesy visit to his office, on Wednesday at the AMAC headquarters, Abuja.

A press statement by Secretary of Council, Comrade Ochiaka Ugwu, quoted AMAC chairman as stating that: “The pathetic development is that most of these Nigerians also own houses in the United States, Europe and other parts of the world where they regularly rush to pay taxes on their property, because of fear of seizure, but here in Abuja,

when you tell them to pay, they will ask you to waive it. They are our problem and our greatest challenge.”

Candido said he looks forward to strategic partnership in the area of advocacy on waste management and tackling crimes like one chance robbery that is rampant in the city.

On waste management, the council explained that AMAC cannot do it alone but in collaboration with other agencies and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), pointing out that waste management was money consuming.

He welcomed the idea of a debate for those seeking for elective offices in the FCT, stressing that, “we are ready to participate in the debate as it will offer us another opportunity for AMAC residents to know what we have done and what we intend to do’’.

Earlier, the NUJ chairman stated that he came with his team to strategise with the AMAC on partnership while thanking him for the support he gave to the previous NUJ executive.

While acknowledging the progress the council has made, Ogbeche regretted that environmental challenges has continued to prevail in the city, but said the NUJ is ready to assist in creating awareness on environmental sustainability as well as social vices.

He also informed the AMAC chairman that the NUJ is planning a debate for those contesting for political offices in the FCT.

