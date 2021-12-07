Abuja: FCTA to provide infrastructure in all abattoirs

The secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development (ARDS), Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, has reiterated the commitment of the FCT Administration to providing quality infrastructure in the various abattoirs of the FCT.

Mallam Abubakar gave this assurance during a visit to the Karu Abattoir in continuation of his familiarisation tour of projects under the secretariat.

He said: “Abuja is the face of Nigeria and it is imperative that we set good standards in whatever we are doing, whether it is services or infrastructure. It should be at par with international standards.”

He called on the veterinary health officials to increase their surveillance activities to ensure that butchers do not use tyres to process meat stating the heath and environmental risks associated with it.

He further directed the Department of Veterinary Services to convene an urgent meeting with contractors to address issues towards completing the projects.

Speaking earlier, the director, Veterinary Services,m revealed that the department is working towards the installation of the gas furnaces as the best and safest alternative to the use of tyres.