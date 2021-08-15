Abuja gets youth arm of Knights of St. Mulumba

History was made on Saturday August 13, 2021 when the Supreme Grand Knight ( SK) of the Knights of St. Mulumba inaugurated the youth arm of the Abuja Sub- Council of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM).

The event began with a concelebrated Mass led by Rev. Fr. (Prof) Moses Orhungur , the Abuja Metro Chaplain of the KSM.

The Abuja Sub Council of the Order is the mother council of the KSM in FCT, being the first council to be inaugurated in 1990 and has given birth to 14 sub councils in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) to date.

The inauguration of the first Youth of St. Mulumba (YSM ) in the Abuja Metropolitan Council (Archdiocese) of Abuja makes it another trail blazing record in the metro and is coming only after such a feat by Calabar and Lagos Metropolitan Councils in Nigeria.

The inauguration of the YSM is in fulfillment of the vision of the Founder of the KSM, Priest and Monk Rev. Fr. Abraham Anselm Isaghome Ojefua before his death in 1988 that there should be the youth arm of the Order.

Accordingly, the Calabar and Lagos Metropolitan Councils have pioneered the inauguration of the YSM in Nigeria, followed by the Abuja Metro Council led by the Abuja Sub- Council.

Administering the oath of membership of the YSM on the 38 successfully screened youths at the ceremony held at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro- Cathedral, Area 3 Garki Abuja , the Worthy Supreme Knight ( SK) Sir. Diamond Ovuaraye reminded the youth that their admission to the Order now places an onerous task on their behaviours and conducts and urged them to remain spotless and be shining examples to other youths around to emulate.

The Worthy SK represented by the Worthy Deputy Supreme Knight ( DSK ) Sir. Dr. Charles Mbelede charged the Youths further : “ As Youths of St. Mulumba your honour and integrity is at stake. You have to measure it because your actions and inaction are now to be monitored. You are a light that has been lit for others to look at. You have to be very careful. I’m happy to note that two of your members before this inauguration have gotten wedded in the Church. You are boys and girls if integrity. Please don’t get pregnant out of wedlock. The YSM is not a place for you to come and befriend yourselves and disgrace the Order.”