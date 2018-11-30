Abuja Handball team intensify preparations ahead Sports Festival

Ahead of the 2018 National Sports Festival, NSF, FCT Handball team says that preparations are being intensified as FCT contingent entered final camping yesterday.

FCT Handball Coach, Mrs. Hanatu Dada hinted that the association under the leadership of Mrs. Halima Benjamine is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the handball team not only perform well at the festival, but win the outstanding gold medals.

“We have being on opening camping and now that we have entered final camping, we will now map out strategies and plans for the games. FCT Handball Association have being doing a lot to prepare for the festival and 1 want to assure you that we have the athletes that would do FCT proud.’’

Coach Dada said the handball team is composed of talented and skillful player drawn from all the handball clubs in the territory.

“FCT Handball Association Board will meet today to finalize the team’s preparation for the festival. Besides, the sports festival, the board would be undertaking a tour of the six area councils as part of effort towards sensitizing the chairmen on the need to giving priority attention to developing the game at the grass root.

‘’ We cannot have a strong state and national teams without athletes from the Local governments. We all know that young and talented athletes abound at the area council and this is why we want to catch them young with the support of the chairmen. However, the FCT Handball Association Board will meet today to discuss issues bordering on the National Sports Festival and the development of the game at the area councils. At the end of the meeting, the chairman will announce the date that the tour will start.’’

Coach Dada said it the desire of the FCT Handball Association for Team FCT to dominate both national and international competitions as it were in past when FCT U12 made name for the Territory internationally.

The festival will begin December 6 and end 16 as delegates are expected to arrive Abuja December 4 and 5.