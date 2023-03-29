Abuja hospital commissions new IVF centre, rues medical tourism

Alliance Hospital and Services Wednesday Marccommissioned a state of the art Invitro-fertilization Centre (IVF) and a newly acquired 64 slice revolution maxima CT.

The machines according to the health institution was capable of carrying out diagnosis and treatment of complex medical conditions.

While commissioning the two projects which was put at over N500 billion in Abuja, the multi-specialist health centre described the initiative as significant, saying the move will reverse the tide of medical tourism from Nigeria.

Some of the dignitaries who gave a goodwill messages at the programme includes Dr. Mike Enokela, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Mr Ubandu Chijoke, West Africa representative of General Electronics and Dr Ahmed Isah, Founder of the Human Rights Radio; who was a special guest of honour and a host of other stakeholders in the health institutions.

Delivering a welcome address at the ceremony, the Deputy Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. R. Adeyemi, said the the centre envisioned a Nigeria where medical care is of highest standard and world class.

Apart from helping to reduce medical tourism, Adeyemi noted further that with the medical advancement, infertility which has continued to plague women in reproductive age and men have been defeated.

Making a remark earlier, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Christopher Otabor, said with the new mega projects, Nigerians and foreign visitors would benefit from it’s multi-speciality medical services.

“In the past 10 years, healthcare services in Nigeria have experienced tremendous growth and sophistication, especially from the angle if private sector, and Abuja taking the lead.

“A good number of women desiring to be pregnant will require some form of assistance to achieve their desire.

“Science has shown that reproductive efficiency reduces with female age,” he said.

While thanking donors, partners and allies for their support in realization of the mega projects, Otabor assured that the centre will continue to tow the path of sophistication to strengthen healthcare in the country.

