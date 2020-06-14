Abuja hospital tasks Nigerians on COVID-19 spread

The Nizamiye Hospital Abuja has tasked Nigerians to observe laid down protocols in order to halt the further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

This was stated at a media parley organised by the hospital on the various steps the hospital has taken to ensure that it continues to render services to patients for illnesses not related to COVID 19.

Public Relations Officer of the Hospital, Mohammed Abubakar said, “Our hospital is fully functional and rendering services to patients with various illnesses not related to COVID 19. We ensured that we put in place measures to ensure that all our staff and patients are safe during this period.”

“The hospital has in place a multi check system that detects coronavirus related cases and this we did by creating a consultation and examination hub within a precinct outside the main hospital building with a set of doctors and nurses that examine patients and those cleared are granted entry to the main hospital building for medical care.”

He stated that halting the spread of coronavirus is not for the government alone as all Nigerians have a role to play.

“Nigerians must take responsibility in this critical point through the following ways; Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces every day such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and washing of hands often with soap and water.”

“As a hospital our commitment to halting the spread of coronavirus is unflinching, and we appreciate the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control, as well as the Presidential Taskforce on COVID 19,” he said.