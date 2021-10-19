Abuja hotel bags 2021 world luxury award

The Nigeria’s leading luxury serviced apartments, Fraser Suites Abuja has been announced as the 2021 World Luxury Hotel Awards winner of the Luxury City Hotel for the African continent.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications, Fraser Suites, Mr. Haroun Harry Audu on Monday, the award by the World Luxury Hotel Awards is in recognition of Fraser Suites sustained commitment to excellence in hoteliering and outstanding achievement in the international luxury hospitality industry.

The statement states that the Fraser Suites Abuja Head of Sales, Janet Osakwe, who received the award alongside Lisa Mamza on behalf of the management, noted the accomplishment by Fraser Suites as consistent with the exceptional tradition of the hotel as Nigeria’s and Africa’s foremost provider of world class luxury hospitality services.

“The incomparable status of Fraser Suites Abuja has consistently earned it other prestigious global awards and client endorsement on an annual basis, since it commenced operations about four years ago,” the statement said.

Fraser Suites Abuja is a serviced apartments, iconic edifice, featuring 126 gold-standard service residences that combine comfort, style and technology with outstanding facilities and exclusive services, offering a premium range of Abuja apartments from studio suites to 4 bedroom penthouses with each unit exquisitely appointed with a well-equipped modern kitchen, contemporary interiors, and luxurious finishes, with spectacular views across the lush city landscape.

The event was said to have held on the 9th of October, at the Beachbomber Trou Aux Biches Golf Resort and Spa, Mauritius, chaired by Marketing Director of the awards Micheal Hunter-Smith and Country Manager Anisha Kurmally with over 1000 guests in attendance.

Related

No tags for this post.