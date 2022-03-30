Abuja indigenous students thumb up JAMB Registrar Oloyede on performance 

The Abuja Indigenous Students Association (AISA) has lauded the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede on the tremendous achievements at the federal government’s educational agency.

Speaking while paying a courtesy visit to JAMB headquarters in Bwari, Tuesday, President of AISA, Comrade Abdulaziz Ibn Abdullahi, commended the JAMB Registrar on the various achievements recorded at the Board, including the offer of cooperate social responsibilities to Nigerians.

He also commended Oloyede on the reduction of UTME registration fees, saying: “This is positive score card which has made it easier for the children of the less privileged to access the registration and in return it has increased immensely the number of students being admitted into various higher institutions.”

Comrade Abdullahi described the national headquarters of JAMB as a national monument, saying it would compete with modern structures across the globe, in terms of the aesthetics and furnishing.

“ History will always e kind to you for the services being rendered to Nigerians, particularly your prudence in the management of human, material and financial resources,” he said while assuring of the support and prayers of AISA members for the success of the JAMB programmes.

On the corporate social responsibilities to Bwari community, Abdullahi lauded the JAMB boss for sending staff to various schools in the town as well as renovating schools and providing learning materials to enhance learning in the area among others.

