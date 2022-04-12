Abuja journalist, Mutum, for burial Wednesday

The remains of Abuja-based journalists, Ronald Mutum, will be buried Wednesday in his country home according to announcement by his family.

The family in an obituary announcement said a Service of Song would be held for the late journalist, Tuesday, at his residence on Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja.

His remains would be moved from National Hospital to his country home, Ungwan Moro’a, Jaginidi, Jema’a local governement area of Kaduna state, Wednesday morning, for burial.

Mutum, 44, died, Friday, at the National Hospital Abuja, following complications from cancer treatment.

The journalist, who covered crime, security and defence beats over an extended period of time, last worked with Media Trust before taking ill.

Meanwhile, the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has condoled with the family of late Mutum, who covered the service.

DGSS, who was represented by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr Peter Afinanya, during a visit to the residence of the deceased stated: “On behalf of the DG DSS Yusuf Bichi I was at the home of Mutum to condole with his wife and children. I met Mutum’s father and also his mother- in- law at the family house.”

The Spokesperson said the DGSS sends his sympathies to the DSS Press Corps and the media, which he considers as strategic partners, just as he prayed God to comfort the family.

Similarly, the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), the Board, and Management of ICPC have expressed sadness over the death of Mr. Mutum.

The Commission in a condolence message in Abuja, described the late journalist as one of the most dependable journalists covering ICPC activities for several years.

“During his long years of reporting the Commission, Ronald exhibited a high sense of professionalism and integrity in reporting only facts and truths. He was always willing to attend every activity and programme of the Commission to which he was invited.

“His untimely demise is a great loss to the media profession, and he will be missed by all of us in the Commission. Our condolences, therefore, go to Mutum’s family, colleagues, and friends. We pray God to strengthen and provide them solace during this time of grief and mourning. May God grant Ronald Mutum’s soul eternal peace,” the commission stated.