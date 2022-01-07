Abuja-Kaduna rail: FG launches operational vehicles to aid security agents

The federal government through the Ministry of Transportation has launched six operational Hilux vehicles to assist security agents monitor activities on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, during the handing over to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Abuj,a said the vehicles were meant to move security men from one location to the other in order to ensure security on that route.

“We have the local people that are patrolling, the Civil Defence, the Police corps of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and we have locations where stations are. Remember, this is a project that has long being completed, commissioned and is operational, so this was a project for 2021, at least to improve the security apparatus tor the patrolling of that route

“The vehicles are not meant to be plying on the rail tracks; they are to aid what the security agents are doing. If there is an emergency call, they will be able to move from point A to B and it may not necessarily be along the rail track. It is part of the things that they need to do to keep the place safe,” she said.

In his remarks, the managing director of NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, said the gesture showed that they had risen up to the challenges they were facing with insecurity on the Abuja-Kaduna railway.

