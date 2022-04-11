Abuja-Kaduna train attack: CSOs sympathise with victims, laud DSS

A consortium of civil society organisations led by Ambassador Omoba Michael and Ambassador Godwin Erheriene of Competent Governance For Accountability And Civic Trust, Global Gender Safety And Moral Development and others have condoled with victims of the March 28, 2022, terrorist attack on a Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.

It made its position known at a joint press conference recently in Abuja.

“We, the civil society organisation groups, appreciate the swift response and steps taken so far by the management team of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) ably led by Engr. Fidet Okhiria as regards the March 28, 2022, terrorist attack on an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train. It may interest you all to know that as of today, April 8, the half-capsised coach (SP 00003) has been pushed back to standing position while Coach SP 00002 has been re-railed and pushed to Rigasa station in Kaduna, making it 12 out of 14. These include all 11 coaches of the rescued train.

“We equally show our appreciation to the security agencies, particularly the Department of State Security (DSS) led by Yusuf Bichi whose responsiveness deserves appreciation. His prowess in the security sector which is channeled to ensure better security for the citizens remains sacrosanct. The DSS is a security department that does not blow its trumpet over its success story. It’s a body saddled with the responsibilities of Prevention, Detection investigation of Threats of Espionage, Subversion, Sabotage, Terrorism, Separatist agitation, Inter-group Conflicts, Economic crimes of National security dimension and threats of Law and order in addition to the provision of timely advice to the government on all matters of national security interest,” they said.

Continuing, they said, “This DSS under Yusuf Bichi has achieved so many milestones; hence, we have decided to pass a vote of confidence on Engr. Fidet Okhiria as the NRC boss and Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the DSS helmsman for their leadership prowess.”