Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Humanitarian Affairs Minister sympathises with victims, tells NEMA what to do



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has sent condolences to families and victims of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, which were attacked on Monday night by unknown gunmen at Dutse Forest, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the Minister, who directed the immediate deployment of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Northwest zonal office team, to visit the scene of the train attack as well as the victims, described the incident as horrific.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. May God console and strengthen them at this time of grief. I also pray for the wounded and hospitalized persons who sustained various degrees of injuries, that they recover quickly,” she said.

Earlier, the NEMA team, led by the zonal coordinator, Abbani Imam Garki, visited eleven victims receiving treatment at St. Gerald’s Hospital in Kaduna.

Eight were referred to 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, while two of the victims, who sustained gunshot wounds and fractures, are still hospitalised.

The hospital’s management also confirmed the admission 25 victims on admission with different degrees of injuries.

A representative of the Chief Medical Officer of the 44 NARHK hospital also stated that, while some have undergone surgery, other victims have been treated and under observation.

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, however, requested families of the victims to contact 09088923398 for inquiries or to provide information on passengers who traveled on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.