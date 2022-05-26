Abuja / Kaduna train I’m: Victims’ families beg FG to release terrorists’ children

Following the 7-day ultimatum given by the terrorists to the government for them to meet their demand or risk killing the 62 passengers kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna train service, families of the victims have called on the federal government to expedite action in releasing the children of terrorists held by the Nigerian Army.

The leader of terrorists in a phone conversation had claimed that their children numbering about eight between the ages of one to seven are currently being held at an orphanage in Jimeta, Adamawa state under the supervision of the Nigerian Army.

They threatened that, if within seven days the government does not respond to their demands, they will stop feeding the victims and will start slaughtering them one after the other.

Spokesperson of the families of the victims, Mrs Matilda Ajayi, during a press conference Wednesday in Abuja, called on President Buhari, Chief of Army Staff and all relevant security agencies to please release the children of the terrorists so that they can have their families back.

They said, “We are calling on Mr. President (President Muhammadu Buhari), the service chiefs, the head of security agencies, national and international human rights organizations, to rescue our families. They are your family too. There can be no negotiation without dialogue. Do not close the chapter on our story, it will forever change the course of history, release their children let us have our family, and your family back.”

