Abuja-Kaduna train service: Passengers grumble over hike of train fare

Train passengers have decried that the increase in fares is not in the interest of Nigerians saying that is not everybody that can afford the train service as it resumes enroute Abuja to Kaduna .

One of the passengers, Meiro Hassan who spoke to Blueprint while monitoring the resumption of train service at Idu train station in Abuja on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to reconsider the price of the train fare considering how the COVID-19 has affected the economy.

He said they should have brought the fees lower so that many people will be able to patronize the train service .

Another passenger,Aminu Aliyu lauded the changes at the train station and stating that is a good achievement because they were looking forward to it.

He said all the COVID-19 protocols are being observed up to the standard and for him there is nothing to worry about.

He said : “To be honest we will appreciate it if the government can take it back to the former price but in the absence of nothing, we will have to take what we see but we welcome back the train because we miss it.

“It’s much safer to go by train than to be on the road. The road is bad, it’s still work in progress and the fear of kidnappers harmed robbery and the rest. For me if I have the money I would rather pay.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi explained that the essence of the increase was because the coaches which carry 88passengers now have about 56 passengers and that means the federal government is losing money.

He said “if we are making N120 million before we are making less than N60 million and the running cost is about N90 to N100 million.