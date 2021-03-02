Abuja, Lagos fans express mixed feelings over transfer of Wazobia FM presenter, Expensive

Thousands of radio listeners in Abuja are presently lamenting the recent transfer of multiple award-winning, versatile and hot-in-demand Wazobia FM presenter, Mr James Emmanuel Expensive, to Lagos by the management of the best media house in Nigeria, Coolwazobia FM, just after 10 years in the Federal Capital Territory.

Many fans interviewed by our reporter said they particularly miss Mr Expensive’s voice and style of presentation in his programmes on 99.5 Wazobia FM, Abuja, including Jolly Jolly on Go Slow Debate, (6-8pm), Demsay Demsay (9-10.30pm), Lovers Connect and Mature Minds (11pm till midnight).

According to them, in spite of the hold up and tiredness coming from work everyday, they all stay glued to Wazobia FM due to Mr Expensive’s style of presentation of the aforementioned radio programmes, especially Lovers Connect and Mature Minds, which always keep them awake even if they have to wake at 4am to prepare for the day’s job.

Many of the fans confessed that Mr Expensive has impacted on them with his style of presentation, motivational talk, Sunday preaching, talent hunt and numerous charity works, with everyone interviewed by our reporter crying and begging the CoolWazobia FM management for Mr Expensive to be returned to Abuja.

Speaking with our reporter, an Abuja diehard fan of Expensive, Mr Eric Amaechi, who hails from Rivers State, but resides in Jabi, said that he has not been able to enjoy Wazobia FM since the transfer of Expensive to Lagos State.

He said: “I have not been happy since I learnt that Mr Expensive, popularly called ‘E to the X to the P’ has been transferred to 95.1 Wazobia FM Lagos by the management of Wazobia FM. Things have not been the same since he left the Abuja station for Lagos in January.

“I always listened to Wazobia FM whether at home or at work and I am usually happy when Expensive comes on air in the evening from 6pm to start his Jolly Jolly on Go Slow Debate show. However, the programmes on the radio are now boring without him. Whatever it takes, I hope the management can bring him back, to continue entertaining us. Expensive makes Wazobia FM to be very interesting at all times and I join thousands of fans demanding for his return to Abuja.”

Similarly, another fan of Expensive, Aisha Musa, said that like herself, Expensive is already being missed by thousands of Wazobia FM listeners, who have been calling the radio station to demand for the return of the OAP.

She said: “I know that it is a management decision, but I join thousands of listeners in demanding for the return of Mr Expensive to Abuja Wazobia FM. He has been doing a wonderful work in the station and we need him more than Lagos people. Things have not been the same just for the few weeks he left.

“In case, you didn’t know, Expensive a.k.a Papa Bomboy, has changed the lives of many people for the better. I know many people he talked out of suicide and gave hope either through his radio programmes or humanitarian interventions, especially through Help One Foundation. Or is it the empowerment he gives on a daily basis, sometimes even in secret? The list is endless. In fact, we may need to protest to the radio station if that will convince the CoolWazobiaInfo management that we need Expensive in the Abuja station.”

Ironically, while Abuja residents are lamenting the transfer of Expensive to Lagos, millions of Lagosians have taken to social media to jubilate over news of Mr Expensive returning to entertain them, with many fans jumping over themselves to welcome back the presenter, who left them for Abuja in 2011.

In a phone interview with our reporter, a resident of Ajah, Lagos, Mr Peter Adebayo, said he had been following the progress of Expensive since he left Lagos by listening to him on Wazobia FM Abuja through the internet.

He said: “For now, Mr Expensive is the leading broadcaster in Nigeria and has changed the face of broadcasting. I have been following his programmes in Abuja ever since he left Lagos ten years ago. He is always a happy man when on the microphone and I am glad he has returned to take over Lagos, after 10 years in Abuja. I have never been interested in any presenter or celebrity the way I have been with Mr Expensive.

“Despite being a popular OAP, he chose to live a low profile life as a celebrity. Of course, I follow him on social media. Expensive is very humble to the core and does not show off himself on social media, unlike many celebrities. He is happily married and comfortable. He is a cheerful giver and loved by everyone.”

It could be recalled that Expensive joined Wazobia in 2009, but was transferred to Abuja in 2011, where he changed the pace of broadcasting and held everyone to ransom, including broadcasters like himself: both old and new. He took over Abuja in a twinkle of an eye and maintained the top spot for ten years, during which many radio stations started coping his style and content.

Therefore, After 10 years of excellent achievements, it was a shock to everyone when news broke out in January this year that the management of Coolwazobia FM have decided to move him back to Lagos to take over the Evening Oyoyo.

Investigations by our reporter reveal that, as a product of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Expensive started active broadcasting in 2001, and had worked with some radio and television stations including Radio Nigeria, 92.9 Bond FM, before joining Wazobia FM in 2009.

The multiple award-winning broadcaster started as a stand-up comedian in 1995 and worked with various advertising agencies as compere. Apart from his acting skills, he is also a good musician, stage performer, promoter, and media consultant per excellence.

Also, Expensive has over 30 tracks to his credit but has not officially released any. He has featured in some movies in the past, anchored two episodes in a movie titled ‘Laff Pattern’ and recently featured in another, ‘Diaries of the Triplets’.

The born entertainer is an unrepentant philanthropist; who has empowered over 3,000 widows, trained over 50 caterers, trained over 20 non-drivers to become professionals, and helped many people in the treatment of hernia and appendicitis.

He has also assisted over 300 youths to secure jobs and had recently organised a talent hunt competition in different categories such as: music, script writing, comedy, dancing and music production with about 200 contestants, where a star price of a brand new car was grabbed by a 23 years old upcoming artiste.

In December 2012, he was inducted as a Celebrity Special Marshal by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Also in December of 2012 and in recognition of his excellent and remarkable performance in the FCT, he was honoured with the Federal Capital Territory Advancement Awards as the On-Air Pesonality Of The Year.

For his supportive and humanitarian services and numerous life-changing projects, in May 2013 he was presented with the Northern Evergreen Youth Organisation Certificate.

In September, 2013 he was awarded the Global Peace Leadership &Style Award as the Radio Personality Of The Year for his exemplary, dedicated and selfless service to promoting peace and human development.

In September, 2014 he was also awarded the Exceptional Icon Award for his enormous contributions in the entertainment industry and the society at large.

Furthermore, for his outstanding contribution and selfless service towards human development and nation building, in November 2014, he was awarded the Miss NGO Nigeria Excellent Awards as the Ambassador Of Hope and also won the Nigerian Broadcasters Award as the best indigenous presenter (Male) South-East-North Igbo/Pidgin.

In December 2014 the Optimum Women And Youth Empowerment Foundation honoured him with the Optimum Award For Excellence for his giant strides in radio presentation.

For his contributions towards the dissemination of the gospel of Christ through media platform, in September 2015, organisers of Miss Christian Nigeria presented him with the Christ Ambassador Award.

In August 2015, he merited the Impact Nigeria Awards for his selfless service to humanity, while in December 2015, he bagged a certificate in business management from the Metropolitan School of Business Management (MSBM) in United Kingdom.

In December 2015, the Institute Of Security Management And Operations, Nigeria, in conjunction with the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, inducted him a Fellow of the institute.

Having come from a humble background, Expensive has been in the business of motivating and inspiring students and adults not to give up in the pursuit of life, having as one of his favourite quotes: “If men pursue their future the way they pursue women for sex, they will make it in life.”

A motivational speaker, philanthropist and human rights activist, Expensive has proved a friend to Nigerian children and always ready to do anything within his capacity to give them tips that would reshape their lives for the future.

Married with three adorable kids, his first son, Mcvanny (aka Bomboy), is the youngest musician in Nigeria, and has a solo track titled “What’s your name?” to his credit.