Abuja, Lagos fans react to Wazobia FM presenter Expensive’s transfer

Radio listeners in Abuja are presently lamenting the recent transfer of Wazobia FM presenter, Mr. James Emmanuel Expensive, to Lagos by the CoolWazobiaInfo management, just after 10 years in the Federal Capital Territory.

Many fans interviewed by our reporter said they particularly miss Mr Expensive’s voice and style of presentation in his programmes on 99.5 Wazobia FM Abuja, including Go Slow Debate, (6-8pm), Demsay Demsay (9-10.30pm), Lovers Connect and Mature Minds (11pm till midnight).

Speaking with our reporter, an Abuja diehard fan of Expensive, Mr Eric Amaechi, who hails from Rivers state, but resides in Jabi, said he has not been able to enjoy Wazobia FM since the transfer of Expensive to Lagos.

He said: “I have not been happy since I learnt that Mr Expensive, popularly called ‘E to the X to the P’ has been transferred to 95.1 Wazobia FM Lagos by the management. Things have not been the same since he left the Abuja station for Lagos in January.

“I always listened to Wazobia FM whether at home or at work and I am usually happy when Expensive comes on air in the evening from 6pm to start his Go Slow Debate show. Whatever it takes, I hope the management can bring him back, to continue entertaining us. Expensive makes Wazobia FM to be very interesting at all times and I join thousands of fans demanding for his return to Abuja.”

Similarly, another fan of Expensive, Aisha Musa, said that like herself, Expensive is already being missed by thousands of Wazobia FM listeners, who have been calling the radio station to demand for the return of the OAP.

Ironically, while Abuja residents are lamenting the transfer of Expensive to Lagos, millions of Lagosians have taken to social media to jubilate over news of Mr Expensive returning to entertain them, with many fans jumping over themselves to welcome back the presenter, who left them for Abuja in 2011.

In a phone interview with our reporter, a resident of Ajah, Lagos, Mr Peter Adebayo, said he had been following the progress of Expensive since he left Lagos by listening to him on Wazobia FM Abuja through the internet.

“For now, Mr Expensive is the leading broadcaster in Nigeria and has changed the face of broadcasting. I have been following his programmes in Abuja ever since he left Lagos 10 years ago. He is always a happy man when on the microphone and I am glad he has returned to take over Lagos, after 10 years in Abuja. I have never been interested in any presenter or celebrity the way I have been with Mr. Expensive,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.