Abuja lawmaker distributes N39.8m drugs, hospital equipment





A member of the House of Representatives for Abuja south federal constituency, Hon Hassan Usman Sokodabo, has distributed drugs and equipments worth N39,850, 000.64 to three rural clinics across his constituency.

Sokodabo, who disclosed this to newsmen during the distribution of the drugs and equipment at Abaji township clinic on Wednesday, said the drugs and equipment were distributed across three clinics which he said cut across Tsauni community in Gwagwalada area council, Kulo clinic in Kuje area council and Gawu clinics in Abaji area council.

He said the gesture was to ensure people of the affected communities have access to medical care, saying some of the rural clinics have been built over some years without equipment and drugs in them.

“Besides, there are some clinics at some rural communities that are not equipped, which I discovered there is need to procure drugs and some equipments to some of these clinics in order to enable them have easy access to medical treatment,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the benefiting communities to make good use of the equipment and drugs donated to them, even as he added that the gesture was part his campaign promise to provide access to free healthcare services.

Also speaking, a medical consultant/director of Jodax Universal Concept Limited, Prince Joshua Adetunji, called on the government to strengthen primary healthcare across the rural communities of the FCT in order to enhance healthcare among the people of of the rural areas.

He commended the lawmaker for the gesture, even as he urged the benefiting communities to live up to expectations to making good use of the equipments and drugs donated to them.

On his part, the Ona of Abaji, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, appreciated the lawmaker for providing free drugs and equipment to three rural clinics across his constituency.

He noted that such gesture will enhance people of the area especially rural dwellers to have easy access to medical treatment, even as he advised the benefiting communities to make good of the equipments donated to them.

Among the hospital equipments, which were procured by Al-Bill Integrated Services Ltd included hospital beds, mattresses, examination couch, Artony forcep, bed pans, standing fans, generators, metal chairs, dressing scissors and dressing trolleys, among others.