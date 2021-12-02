Abuja master plan: FCTA demolishes two estates in Lugbe

In a bid to restore the sanctity of the Abuja Masterplan, the FCT Administration Thursday demolished buildings worth millions of naira located within two estates in Lugbe district of the Federal Capital City (FCC).



Most of the affected buildings were duplexes at their various stages of completion inside Seman Estate, behind Dunamis Church, along Airport Road, in the newly designated district in the FCC.



The FCTA officials accompanied by joint security agencies stormed and cleared some contravening structures situated inside Seman Metropolis Estate behind Dunamis River plate Estate, and Palms Residences opposite ShopRite Pyagasa junction, all in Lugbe.

Comrade Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Inspection, Monitoring and Enforcement to the FCT minister said it was part of the FCT enforcement component, aimed at curtailing contraventions against land use act in the nation’s capital city.



Attah, who attributed the distortions of the Abuja master plan to the excesses of estate developers, warned them to desist from such as the FCTA will not relent to ensure massive monitoring and enforcement against violations in the area.



He said: “At the point of our inauguration, the minister stressed the need to restore the sanctity and dignity of Abuja Master plan, and restore Abuja to the path the founding fathers want it to be.



” The Department of Development Control approached my office to actually clean up some of the things here. So, we have started massively in the area of violations against Abuja Masterplan.



“What the minister asked us to do is to engage and re-engage stakeholders to do the right thing, while still stating that we cannot allow illegality in the FCC.

“We will be doing more inspection, monitoring while also stabilising and ensuring that we enforce the law.



“All developers must ensure that there are genuine land and approved plan before commencing development.

“You must also not exceed your boundary, because we see boundary extensions. So, we will be coming very tough against them, and that is the mandate of the minister. You can’t rape the master plan and go free.”