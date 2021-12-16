Abuja metro station set to resume operations

The Secretary, Transport Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Zakari Dobi, has disclosed that the Abuja metro train station which was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon resume operations.

Dobi disclosed this Thursday while on a familiarisation tour of the Abuja Metro Station facility.

Dobi who expressed displeasure over the dirty environment of the train station disagreed with the fact that the place was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He vowed to ensure that the place is kept clean even before resuming operation, adding that the major aim of every administration is to generate revenue.

His words: “That is the major reason why we embarked on this familiarization tour, first to see how the equipment in Metro Station and other places are and what can be done. The entire place looks very dirty.

“I was told that the place was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But I felt that it was not enough to leave the place dirty. We are going to meet internally and ensure that we clean the Metro Station and see possible ways for operations to resume as quickly as possible.

“I think the major aim of every administration is to generate revenue. From Idu to Basangu to the airport is having issues”.

