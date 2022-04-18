Abuja monarch, 2 others regain freedom after N2.5m ransom  

The abducted traditional ruler of Bukpe community in Kwali area council of Abuja, Hassan Shamidozhi, has regained freedom after weeks in the kidnappers’ den.

Shamidozhi was whisked away from his palace amidst sporadic gunshots on March 30 and resurfaced on Saturday night after payment of ransom to his abductors.

The traditional ruler was released alongside Ahmad Joel and his daughter, Precious Joel, both residents of the community, after paying N2.5 million.

Unlike the duo, the kidnapper who had demanded N20 million as a ransom for the monarch later collected N4 million before letting him off on Saturday evening.

As reported, the newly released abductees were released in a forest near Zokutu village, from where they trekked to Abaji-Toto road before getting a vehicle home.

In his interaction with sympathisers at his palace on Sunday, Shamidozhi said he did not believe he could make it back home alive.

Recounting his experience at the camp of his abductors, the monarch described his bitter experience as one he would not wish for his enemies.

He pegged the number of the kidnappers at over 200 with sophisticated weapons and different camps.

“I don’t pray for my enemy to be a victim, because with what I saw with my eyes, I couldn’t believe I will return home alive. These bandits were over 200 with sophisticated weapons and different camps,” he said.

Shamidozhi and the two freed residents were among the growing list of living casualties of insecurity in Nigeria. (Premium Times)