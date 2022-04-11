Abuja monarch commends JAMB, seeks closer ties with board



Etsu of Bwari, HRH Dr Ibrahim D. Yaro has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its various social intervention programnes which aim at improving the standard of living of inhabitants of its host community.

His Highness, also poured encomiums on the JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for the uncommon transformations he had brought to the operational processes of the board.

The monarch gave these commendations when he led his cabinet on a courtesy visit to the registrar in Bwari.

The traditional ruler commended the board for standing tall among government agencies in Bwari Area Council and recalled its outstanding contributions towards the renovation of the Bwari township roads.

This was disclosed to Blueprint Monday by JAMB’s Head of Publicity and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin.

The Etsu had also lauded the corporate social responsibility portfolio of the board, which, he said, had gone a long way in touching the lives of his subjects, even as he gave instances of the board’s School Adoption and Revitslisation Scheme and the Teaching Initiative, among others.

“The people of Bwari are fully in support of any system that brings great benefits to the community and the nation at large. We have high hopes that the existing ties with the board would grow from strength to strength,” he said.

Prof. Oloyede, in his remarks, thanked the Esu for the visit and pledged that the board would sustain its developmental efforts in the community and extolled the peaceful coexistence between the people of Bwari and the board.

“JAMB, as a federal stablishment, does not just conduct examinations, we are also concerned about the development of our immediate environment,and that is why we embarked on a number of projects like the adoption of three schools within the host community, namely: Nomadic Primary School, Tundun Fulani, Government Secondary School, Guto�Bwari andGovernment Secondary School, Bwari, for rehabilitation.

“At present, staff of the Board are assigned to teach at these schools to enhance the efforts of the existing teachers thereby helping to bridge the gap of inadequate teachers and teaching aids to ensure that the students being produced by the schools get the best.”

Furthermore, Prof. Oloyede disclosed that the inhabitants had also benefitted from the board’s intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic as it provided ventilators and other healthcare equipment to the Bwari General Hospital, adding that over 70 per cent of the board’s junior staff is composed of Bwari indigenes.

Prof. Oloyede also revealed the Board’s plan to construct a mega Computer-Based-Test centre to host 2,500 candidates per sitting in Bwari, which will attract more people to the community towards boosting the economy of the area.