Abuja monarch condoles with Tebboune over Bouteflika’s death

The Etsu Kwali and chairman traditional council of chiefs, Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Alhaji Shaban Audu Nizazo lll, has condoled with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria over the death of former Algerian president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The Etsu in a statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday by his spokesman, Godwin Nyitse, said he received with shock and deep sense of loss the news of the ex- Algerian president’s death.

“Nizazo described Bouteflika’s as an exceptional team player and a loyalist to the core, adding that his commitment to African nation was unwavering and he remained passionate about it until his last breath.”

He stated that Algeria and indeed all Algerians will miss the late Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s contributions to national development which he has demonstrated during his tenure in office as Algerian president.

He also commiserates with the family of the former President and good people of Algeria as they mourned the demise of their “heroic leader” who ruled the country for 20 years.