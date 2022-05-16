Abuja monarch endorses planned clean up of Jukwoyi 



A paramount traditional ruler of Karu community, the Sa’Karuyi of Karu, Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, has thrown his weight behind the planned comprehensive clean up of the Karu- Jukwoyi Road axis.

The Sa’Karuyi who received top officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) weekend expressed hope that total removal of attachments to shops and other illegal structures in the area would help in reducing the protracted traffic gridlock on the road.

He urged the team to ensure that the clean up exercise was done in accordance with appropriate rules and regulations.

While he pledged his support to the team, he also said his palace would nominate trusted youth of the community who will help to make the exercise seamless.

“I support you because when the places are cleared, you will easily see whatever is happening, and that helps security. When you come, I will appoint some people because there are other places that need to be cleared. Change is not easy, but it is the best. Tell the minister that I am supporting it”, Yepwi added.

Also, senior special assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT minister, Ikharo Attah, said there was no going back on the planned comprehensive clean up exercise stated that the exercise would entail total removal of illegal attachments to shops along the road, as it has contributed maximally to traffic obstructions.





