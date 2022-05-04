Abuja monarch, politicians decry high level of insecurity 

Concerned Abuja traditional and political leaders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the high level of insecurity, especially kidnapping and robbery, within the the nation at large.

The leaders observed that kidnapping and armed robbery have doubled in the FCT in recent times and called for a change in the strategies deployed to tackle insecurity.

Leading the campaign for a thorough review of the strategies used in the war against insecurity, the chairman of the FCT Traditional Rulers Council and the Onah of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Baba- Yunusa urged the ruling elite to employ broad based policies that will address rising unemployment, youth restiveness, hunger and the general discontent among the nation’s population.

The monarch regretted that kidnappers now move from house-to-house, especially in Abaji and other area councils like Kuje, Kwali and Bwari to abduct people for ransom without resistance or counter measures by security personnel.

He said residents are gradually deserting their homes as a result of the menace.

Alhaji Yunusa made these remarks while interacting with newsmen at his palace in Abaji during the Moslem Sallah celebrations and stated emphatically that the ruling class can reduce and even stop insecurity when the right attitude and political will are mustered to effectively engage the youth and the larger population in frequent dialogue.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to bring to an end the issue of insecurity which is the biggest challenge in the country now. We cannot sleep again here in Abaji, but we are hoping that the president will do more and with the intervention of Allah the problem will be over.

“Members of the community vanguards and vigilante groups should unite, cooperate and collaborate with other security agencies to enable them do their work in the proper manner to secure the areas for effective results,” he said.

Baba Yunusa appealed to the populace to be patient with leaders and pray for peace and development in the country, adding that with the rainy season, the nation requires peace and security for people to return to the farms to produce food for the population.

