Abuja Municipal Area Council, review your policy

In developed countries like US and UK, citizens pay their tax willingly without being forced because their governments have been using the taxpayers’ money to execute projects that would improve their standard of living.

However, Nigeria is an antonym of US and UK as those who constitute government in Nigeria embezzle taxpayers’ money and even the annual budgets for the country, leaving people in abject poverty.

You (Abuja Municipal Area Council) have been going round to share papers to offices and homes, forcing the occupants including tenants that live in their rented apartments to pay tax.

I am not against you asking for tax and if you must apply force, it should be done in accordance with the law.

It is unfortunate that people and their businesses are not progressing because of the inability of government to provide stable power supply, security and other needed amenities. Yet, the same government expects people to pay tax even as taxpayers’ money cannot be used for its purpose, which is the fact.

I run a business that needs stable power supply but I have not been fortunate to experience even 3 hours of power supply. I have to always buy diesel to use my generator. At a point, some of my clients who bring in more income, stopped coming as they cannot withstand the epileptic power supply by AEDC and the noise of my generator and other generators around. Yet, the government that is responsible for my setback needs tax from me. Is that fair?

Government is not doing anything to support businesses to grow but the same government wants the owners of these enterprises to be paying tax, not minding the losses we incurred as the result of its (government) irresponsibility, lackadaisical attitudes, incompetent and corruption.

It may interest you to know that after the COVID-19 lockdown, some people came to my office with forms to fill so that government can help pay the salary of some staff as part of its plan to support businesses since we all know how the lockdown crippled and killed many enterprises.

Thereafter, the selected staff for the promised salary were called for confirmation but till now as I write, nothing has been given to any of them. We are struggling to revive our business and to survive without help from anyone. Yet, the so called government cannot support us but sent people to my office at Utako, Abuja to come and collect tax? What nonsense!

Therefore, I will not pay tax to an irresponsible government. Let the government come and close my office to multiply unemployment and add more to insecurity.

Awunah Pius Terwase,Mpape, Abuja, Nigeria