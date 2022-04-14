Abuja NBA inaugurates electoral committee 





The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Unity Bar, Abuja branch, has inaugurated a five-man electoral committee charged with the mandate of conducting elections for the branch in June this year.

A statement by the secretary of the Abuja chapter of the NBA, Eric Ibe, named the committee members as Anthony Bamidele Ojo (chairman), Ajirioghene Aruga (Secretary) while the trio of Hauwa Kaka Usman, Nuhu Sambo Uthman, and Gabriel Chikwado Eze will serve as members.

Incumbent chairman of the branch, Bulus Atsen, and secretary Eric Ibe presided over the brief ceremony which held at the NBA Secretariat, Mambolo close, Wuse, Abuja.

Atsen has served a year and 10 months out of the two years tenure stipulated in the body’s constitution.

Prominent members in attendance were Eric Ibe, secretary of NBA, Abuja Branch, Unity Bar, and O.B.A. , the legal adviser among others.

The newly constituted electoral committee will in the next two months conduct the general elections for the branch within the specified time with a view to ushering in a new administration.

The electoral committee is necessitated by a pre-election constitutional requirement of the NBA.