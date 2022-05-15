Abuja: NGO sensitises youth on governance, security, others





An Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Speak Up, Stand Out,” (SUSO), in collaboration with African Youths Movement and other organisations, Saturday, sensitised the youth on active participation in politics and governance.

Speaking to Blueprint during the event, an activist and SUSO team lead, Gloria Emmanuel, said the programme was to promote the participation of young persons in governance.

She also said it was to address pertinent issus affecting young people and various communities using four thematic areas such as; governance, education, employment, peace and security.

Gloria said the SUSO project had noticed that Nigerians youth were increasingly becoming aware of the issue facing their communities and Nigeria at large, adding that while a lot of action and speaking out have been online, very little have been done to drive policy change, support intervention and promote collective responsibility.

“This is what the SUSO programme wants to change, she stated,” she said.

According to her, Nigeria is a country blessed with human and natural resources, adding that she among the populace was the growing number of youth who constitute a large percentage of its population.

She said in the Youth Charter, “the youth are people between the age of 15 and 35, but as we all know, in Nigeria and Africa at large even people in their 50s see themselves as youths so,we are all youths.

“Nigerian youths right from time are notable to be change agents and drivers of societal transformation.

“Thus, youths constitute Nigeria’s only hope for a greater future. This she said is because youth’s participation in politics is very much needed and essential for democratic society to function properly.”

