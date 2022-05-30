Abuja: Oyedele pledges to boost operational capabilities of Yoruba broadcasters 

The Chairman FCT Abuja chapter of Yoruba Broadcasters Association (YBA), Prince Sunday Oyedele has reiterated commitment of the association to putting in measures to further enhance the capabilities and potentials of the association.

He admonished the Yoruba nation both within and outside Nigeria to promote Yoruba language and culture through broadcast, adding that this would help to promote socio-cultural, intellectual and recreational interest of members and to maintain exemplary moral and social etiquette.

Sunday Oyedele stated this on Saturday during the investiture ceremony and presentation of official decoration of Alhaja Yidiat Yakoyo as the Grand Matron of the Yoruba Broadcasters Association Abuja chapter.

Prince Oyedele said YAB, which celebrated her 10th year anniversary recently at the national level was registered to foster unity, peace and harmony among the Yoruba race and play worthy part at the national and international levels of broadcasting.

“Within our operational activities and aims of the association as a chapter, we base our principles and philosophy on freedom, equality and justice and the promotion of language and social culture in our father land,” he said.

Ambassador Oyedele maintained that, membership of the association is open to those who believe in the principles of service to humanity, talented individuals who are happy minded and are also fulfilled, productive and have responsible life.

He said the celebrant, Alhaja Yidiat who is the Managing Director of Yakoyo Food Canteen, Kubwa Abuja, deserved the honour because of her immense contributions to the Yoruba race, culture and economic development, adding that “she is also a dedicated Muslim to the core.”

Addressing the gathering, His Royal Highness Oba (Engr.) Adeleke Michael Adeyemi, the Oba of Yoruba Bwari Emirate Council, who attended the ceremony, stressed that no meaningful development could be achieved in the absence of unity and harmony.

Responding, the husband of the celebrant, Alhaji Olayinka Yakoyo, lauded the performance of YBA FCT under the leadership of Prince Sunday Oyedele and urged other media organisations to emulate YBA in the efforts towards securing the dream of broadcasting and journalism for national development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

