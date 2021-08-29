Abuja Reporters gives honours to deserving Nigerians

Abuja Reporters, one of the leading online news medium in Abuja last weekend held its 4th anniversary/dinners award where it gave awards to deserving Nigerians.

Some of the personalities honoured include the clerk of National Assembly, Arch Amos Ojo; chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu; former speaker, House of Representatives now chairman governing board, National Hospital Abuja, Mrs Patricia Etteh; the director general, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, among others like Senator Emmanuel Yisa, ESV Godwin Ityoachimin and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, chairman of Max Airlines.

Recalling the history of Abuja Reporters, its publisher, Mr Bamidele Ogundana, said he was moved into starting an online medium in the nation’s capital after a shot at prints, noting that he was encouraged by some persons after the economic glut of 2016 that affected newspaper industry nationwide.

In his keynote address, a recipient, Arch Ojo expressed appreciation to Abuja Reporters for the honour, saying, “I am indeed humbled by the judgment of Abuja Reporters and its credible machinery of selection that I am standing for integrity and development leadership.”

Speaking further he said, “Under my watch in the last one year in saddle as chief bureaucrat of NASS, I have discovered that openness, accountability, genuine communication, honesty and sincerity are keys to sustainable leadership development.”

The award is an annual event which could not hold in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

